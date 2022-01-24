Ortiz, Clemens, Bonds to be close calls for Hall of Fame

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, with eight MVPs and seven Cy Young Awards between them, are in the bottom of the last inning in their Hall of Fame bids. Either they get in Tuesday — and it's going to be close — or Cooperstown may elude them entirely.

David Ortiz knows a thing or two about clutch swings late in the game. But he might put this one away in his first at-bat.

Bonds, Clemens and Ortiz appear to be the only players with a chance at Hall of Fame enshrinement when results are unveiled Tuesday, with Ortiz most likely to get in on his first try.

Bonds and Clemens are in their 10th and final year on the ballot for the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Due largely to allegations of performance-enhancing drug use, they have been unable to reach the 75% threshold to earn a place among baseball's greats.

Bonds got 61.8% of the vote in 2021, and Clemens 61.6%. So far this year, Bonds has been included on 76.9% of public ballots tracked by bbhottracker.com, and Clemens is at 75.8%. The tracker has counted roughly 46% of the expected ballots, and players have historically received a lower percentage of votes from members who don't disclose their picks.