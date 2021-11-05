Packers' Love prepared for first start

“Ever since there was (a) back and forth on whether or not 12 (Rodgers) would be here, I noticed that he took a step of just leadership,” All-Pro receiver Davante Adams said. “You can tell he was starting to gear to not just being a young guy learning, but trying to be more hands-on and learn from experience and start getting into the meat and potatoes of this offense. When you have an opportunity to be on the field, you definitely see a different look in his eye. So, I’ve been seeing that. He’s been communicating well this week and I’m looking forward to seeing what he does.”

Love enters this game having thrown seven passes in his career — all at the end of a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.