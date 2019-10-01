Painting the town pink

Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicked off in Muscatine on Tuesday as several businesses decorated their windows, counters and anything else with the traditional pink ribbon to show support  in the "Paint the Town Pink" event. Survivors will pick the top displays. People are also asked to wear pink clothing on Oct. 23 to show support for people battling breast cancer and for survivors. 
