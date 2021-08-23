Parker: Afghanistan shows us that we can't invent other nations in our image

It appears so now but, 20 years ago, it seemed to be in our national interest to subdue the Taliban and try to stabilize Afghanistan. There was an argument for helping to create a government and a military capable of stabilizing that nation, and in working to make education available to girls and women, the success of whom theoretically would lead to a more stable country.

We might have guessed we'd fail in the end because Afghanistan historically is where other nations go to fail. We might have figured that bombing and killing members of the Taliban would fail to endear them to us or to our democratic principles. We might have predicted that a government and military stood up by outsiders would collapse in the face of fiercer, internal foes.

Similarly, we tried to save South Vietnam from communist takeover by the North, fearing that neighboring countries also would soon fall to communism in a sweep known at the time as "the domino effect." Which some did, despite the ultimate sacrifices of more than 58,000 Americans. Too many mistakes were made to itemize here, but the greatest by far was our government's decision to escalate when it knew the war was essentially lost. This wasn't just poor judgment or incompetence, as seems to be the case in Afghanistan; it was a willful, calculated decision to lie to the American people and let their sons and fathers die for nothing.