Age: 33

Home: Fort Dodge, Iowa

Career: Kenya native ran at Florida State … winner of 2014 Grandma’s Marathon and 2018 Des Moines Capital Pursuit 10-miler … seventh in USATF 10-mile and 12th in USATF Marathon in 2018.

This year: Third in Midnight Madness 10k; fifth in Bay to Breakers 12k; eighth in Grandma’s Marathon.

At Bix: Second appearance; 10th in 2018.

