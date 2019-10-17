On Thursday October 17th, the seven intern students from the Project: Search program at Unity Point hospital unveiled their special Project: Search flag.
The flag was presented and then raised, celebrating the first five weeks of the students’ first ten week internship.Project: Search is a state-wide program that helps prepare special education students for success in their careers, teaching them transferable skills that can make all the difference in a competitive job market.
Karla Carpenter, the Human Resources director of Unitypoint, shares that the program was created out of a need identified by the school district to truly help special education students develop employment skills and transition into a working environment. When the district began asking local businesses to help host the program, Unitypoint gladly reached out.
“The interns are completely submerged in the culture here,” Carpenter shares, “They work and take breaks alongside doctors, and are invited to faculty events. We consider them part of our team.” Karla would also like to share that each intern has had a one hundred percent attendance rate, showing just how eager they are to come and learn even when they sometimes have to deal with inconsistent transportation or other obstacles.
Rachel Terry, the Family and Education coordinator adds that Special Ed. intern programs such as Project: Search not only help provide job training, but also helps open the local community up to accepting diversity. “These students able to learn a variety of skills training that can be utilized anywhere, not just as Unitypoint.” However, some departments at Unitypoint have expressed interest in offering the interns part time positions once their time in the program ends.
The seven internships currently taking part in the Project: Search program work five days a week during usual school hours. They start their mornings with an hour of classroom work, followed by five hours of internship work in the hospital, and end their day with a half hour of classroom reflection. Each student can choose three different ten-week intern programs within one year.
These intern programs are materials managements, plant operations, kitchen and dishwashing, environmental services, public health and the emergency department.
“The best thing about this program is that it’s a total work emersion program,” Andy Ward, the Project: Search instructor shares, “It just can’t be duplicated in a school setting. It’s such a good opportunity for these students and we’d love to keep it going as long as we can.”
When asked about their internships, the students participating only had positive things to say. One of the students, Elvis P. called it a “very new experience” and said that he enjoyed learning so much while on the job. Another student, Erica B. shared that she enjoyed working in the hospital kitchen. “I liked helping with the meals for Meals on Wheels, it was a lot of fun,” Erica adds. The other interns also shared that they have made new friends while working at the hospital and are looking forward to their next ten-week internship, and all of them would like to try and work at Unitypoint again once their internship is complete.
Project: Search will be having an information night in November for students and parents interested in the program, and in Spring 2020 they will begin the application process for new interns.
“I just would like to give a big thanks to the hospital,” Assistant Principal Andy Werling says, “We couldn’t have done all this without such a tremendous partnership, and we’re all very proud of the work these interns have done.”
