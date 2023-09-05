Russell A. Ward, 57, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, died Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport, Iowa. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Pending death notices for Muscatine for Sept. 5
