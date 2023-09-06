Everett H. Boettcher, 88, of Walcott, Iowa, formerly of Blue Grass, Iowa, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.
Jean Stock, 104, passed away on September 2, 2023, in Lone Tree. Arrangements are pending at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Lone Tree.
Mary Ann Walters, 74, of Geneseo, Illinois, died Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, Iowa. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.