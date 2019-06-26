Pending 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Johnnie C. Crain Jr., 71, of Muscatine died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Johnnie C. Crain Jr. Funeral Home Arrangement Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular 'It just blew up': Tiny Bug Soother company hits it big Settlements reached in Muscatine defamation lawsuits, city to pay mayor $75,000 Kiser resigns two months after suffering heart attack Larry Pitzer Randleman resigns as girls' golf coach View All Promotions promotion spotlight Are you ready for retirement? promotion spotlight What's your home style? Print Ads Ad Vault INA 2 x 2 NETWORK - Ad from 2019-06-25 Jun 25, 2019 Ad Vault GREAT CLIPS - Ad from 2019-06-20 Jun 20, 2019 Ad Vault PAULS DISCOUNT STORE - Ad from 2019-06-20 Jun 20, 2019 Ad Vault ACKERMANS IOWA CITY FLEA-TIQUE MARKET - Ad from 2019-06-26 17 hrs ago Ad Vault LETICA - Ad from 2019-06-23 Jun 23, 2019 Ad Vault EASTERN IOWA COMM COLLEGE - Ad from 2019-06-23 Jun 23, 2019 Ad Vault INA 2 x 2 NETWORK - Ad from 2019-06-25 Jun 25, 2019 Ad Vault QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS - Ad from 2019-06-21 Jun 21, 2019 Ad Vault NORTHWEST CARPET ONE - Ad from 2019-06-23 Jun 23, 2019 Ad Vault CITY OF CORALVILLE - Ad from 2019-06-20 Jun 20, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.