H. Nelson Nosbish, 95, of West Branch, Iowa, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Crestview Specialty Care Center, West Branch. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch.

Joyce “Liz” Tuttle, 87, of West Branch died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Crestview Specialty Care Center, West Branch. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch.

