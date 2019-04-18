Pending Apr 18, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save John C. Jenks, 77, died suddenly Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty, Iowa. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Guilty verdict in Foster murder trial Immense turnout for fundraiser for boy that fell at Wildcat Den State Park Muscatine County declared disaster area by Iowa Governor MUSCATINE CUISINE: Chicharo's making a name for itself Muscatine flooding featured in new Bernie Sanders ad Print Ads Ad Vault Classic Images Films of the Golden Age HOUSE - Ad from 2019-04-17 Apr 17, 2019 Ad Vault AMERICAN BANK and TRUST - Ad from 2019-04-14 Apr 14, 2019 Ad Vault JD PAYNE - Ad from 2019-04-17 Apr 17, 2019 Ad Vault QCT RETAIL - Ad from 2019-04-13 Apr 13, 2019 Ad Vault K&K HARDWARE - Ad from 2019-04-18 22 hrs ago Ad Vault BRAD DEERY - Ad from 2019-04-17 Apr 17, 2019 Ad Vault K&K HARDWARE - Ad from 2019-04-14 Apr 14, 2019 Ad Vault speakeasyarchives.com - Ad from 2019-04-17 Apr 17, 2019 Ad Vault ADVANCED HEARING AID - Ad from 2019-04-14 Apr 14, 2019 Ad Vault TRINITY EPISCOPAL CATHEDRAL - Ad from 2019-04-14 Apr 14, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.