Devin Andrew Estabrook, 49, of Letts died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, in Peoria, Ill. Arrangements: Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine.

Stephen L. Zabel Sr., 64, died on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his son’s home. Arrangements: The Stacy-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Columbus Junction.

