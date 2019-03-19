MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a structure fire Monday afternoon with two fire engines, a ladder truck, two ambulances, a pickup, and two police cars.
They arrived to find the homeowner was burning brush in the backyard and creating a big cloud of smoke.
With spring just days away and the temperatures rising to levels that are bringing a return to outdoor activities, residents are reminded that open burning within the corporate limits of the city of Muscatine is not allowed without securing a permit from the Muscatine Fire Department.
Burn permits are available at the Public Safety Building during normal business hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.) or online on the city of Muscatine website under permits on the fire department page. Rules are located in Title 15, Chapter 5 of the Muscatine City Code that lists the purposes for which a permit will be issued, the hours that open burning is allowed, and restrictions for open burning.
Generally, organizational bonfires, wiener roasts or cooking fires, and outdoor fireplaces (fire pits, fire rings, chimneys, and permanent outdoor campfire structures) are allowed between 7 a.m. and midnight on the days stipulated on the permit. And that permit is free and available online on the Fire & EMS page on the city's website.
The burning of landscape waste is not permitted on properties of one acre or less. The Fire Department may inspect properties of an acre or more before granting a permit to burn landscape waste. There is a fee for these permits, which are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
More information about open burning is available from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
