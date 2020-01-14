- Served for seven months in Afghanistan as a lieutenant in U.S. Navy Reserve
- “End the endless war” in Afghanistan through negotiated peace agreement
- End military support for the Saudi-led campaign in Yemen
- Supports two-state solution between Israel and Palestine
- Views climate change as “existential crisis” for U.S. that must involve diplomacy
- Qasim Soleimani a "threat" to U.S. safety and security but questioned how Trump decided to kill him
