2020 Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to members of the Quad-City Times Editorial Board Monday, December 30, 2019.

  • Served for seven months in Afghanistan as a lieutenant in U.S. Navy Reserve
  • “End the endless war” in Afghanistan through negotiated peace agreement
  • End military support for the Saudi-led campaign in Yemen
  • Supports two-state solution between Israel and Palestine
  • Views climate change as “existential crisis” for U.S. that must involve diplomacy 
  • Qasim Soleimani a "threat" to U.S. safety and security but questioned how Trump decided to kill him
