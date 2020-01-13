- "Free college for those who need it," public tuition free for families earning less than $100,000. $120 billion will be added to the Pell Grant program.
- Students who serve 10 years in government or nonprofits will have their debts fully canceled. Debts will also be canceled for “borrowers who attended unaffordable for-profit programs.”
- $700 billion invested in universal full-day child care and pre-K for all children under five.
- Triple the funding for Title I schools, or schools with high proportions of low-income students. Schools will be required to use the new funds to close the teacher salary gap.
- For-profit charter schools will be banned.
- The campaign puts a price tag of $425 billion over 10 years on the K-12 plan, which would be funded through a variety of existing streams and through increases of capital gains tax, as well as a repeal of Trump’s corporate tax cuts.
