Peter Cottontail fishes for clams
Peter Cottontail fishes for clams

Over the weekend, the Fisher of Clams statue along the Mississippi riverfront grew some extra ears in honor of the Easter holiday Sunday. 

 DAVID HOTLE

Muskies outlast Comets in PKs
