Peter Cottontail fishes for clams

Over the weekend, the Fisher of Clams statue along the Mississippi riverfront grew some extra ears in honor of the Easter holiday Sunday.
MUSCATINE — Former Muscatine City Administrator Gregg Mandsager, who was removed from his position on Dec. 5, 2019, has filed suit against the…
DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed legislation to eliminate a requirement that Iowans obtain a permit to acquire or carry handguns and …
MUSCATINE – Members of the Muscatine City Council did not want to put large amounts of staff time into addressing small pieces of surplus city…
MUSCATINE — An application to construct a new hog confinement building outside of West Liberty met with opposition Monday as the Muscatine Cou…
MUSCATINE -- Muscatine Power and Water cable rates are going up, but no more than anticipated in the current budget. The Board of Water, Elec…
The identity of the human remains found last week just north of DeWitt was announced Wednesday in front of nine news cameras perched on tripod…
People have begun to lay flowers, teddy bears, and more at the site where Breasia Terrell's remains were found near DeWitt.
Grant Bode gave the Muscatine Muskie boys soccer team its first goal since the end of the 2019 season, but it took a second Bode goal to give …
MUSCATINE — A memorial event is being arranged for 6 p.m. Saturday evening along the Muscatine riverfront to remember Breasia Terrell, a 10-ye…
MUSCATINE — Local drivers may find their late morning commute to be busier than usual Friday.
