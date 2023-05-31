Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The tears were flowing. Davenport native Frank Fritz and lifelong friend and reality-show co-star Mike Wolfe have reunited after nearly three years without seeing one another.

Another longtime friend of Fritz's helped arrange for the Memorial Day weekend reunion between the pair who found fame as "American Pickers" on the History Channel. She has asked that her name not be published to protect her privacy.

"This was not a feud between Mike and Frank at all," Fritz's friend said Tuesday. "They were not feuding. They needed separation to appreciate each other."

After 11 seasons on a reality show, "working 10-hour days, seven days a week with your best friend," the relationship became strained. But the pair made clear during their get-together on Sunday, she said, that their nearly lifelong friendship isn't over.

"Mike has been wanting to see Frank for quite some time," she said. "Frank just now felt up to seeing him. It was Frank's request to see Mike."

She gave them privacy during the meeting, the friend said, but she came and went from the room where Fritz, 57, continues to receive care after suffering a stroke in July 2022.

"They were both in tears. Both were crying," she said. "Mike brought up how nervous they both were to be going on David Letterman, which was one of their first big appearances.

"He said, 'Nobody can replace you, Frank.' He said it was Frank's 'uniquely funny personality' that made them fit so well together as a team."

Fritz one day told his friend, "I need to talk to Mike," she said, and they called him on Mother's Day. They made arrangements then to meet over Memorial Day weekend.

"They talked about old times — how things got started and the impact they had on the world," she said. "There were tears flowing on both sides.

"Mike really stressed all the good times they had before the show and during the show. Mike did say he'd like Frank back on the show, but Frank is focused on his health."

Fritz had serious spine and digestive-health issues before his stroke. He wishes to remain private about his current condition. He continues to receive in-patient care related to the stroke, his friend said.

"Frank appreciates all the love, support and care, and he does hear your prayers," his friend said.