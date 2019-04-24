The Pilot Club of Muscatine will host the 57th annual Chub Bain Pilot Club Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, May 5. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Muscatine Masonic Center, 301 Walnut Street, Muscatine.

The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, tea, milk and orange juice.

Adult tickets are $6, youth 3-12 years old, are $4 and under age 3 eats for free. Tickets are available from Pilot Club members or at the door.

The event is a major fundraising event for the local Pilot Club, an international service organization.

Proceeds from the Pilot Club of Muscatine helps support a variety of community programs including: Outreach meal program, Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt, Special Olympics, Bike Safety programs, Children's Therapy Center, Sunset Summer Program, scholarships to area high school seniors and first-year students at Muscatine Community College and Brain Injury Support Group. For additional information, contact Pat Castle 563-571-0029

