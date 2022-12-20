 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police ask for help locating Bishop

  • Updated
  • 0
bishop

Michael Bishop has been listed missing through the Louisa County Sheriff's office. Anybody with any information or that has had recent contact with him, please call 319-523-4371 and ask to speak with Investigator Conger.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Michael Bishop has been listed missing through the Louisa County Sheriff's office. Anybody with any information or who has had recent contact with him, is asked to call 319-523-4371 and speak with the investigator Kary Conger.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News