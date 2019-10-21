The call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
An arrest is merely an accusation. All suspects should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENT
A property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 3800 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
RECKLESS DRIVER
A reckless driver was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 38 and Highway 61.
TRAFFIC STOP
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning in the 1200 block of Highway 38.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at East Fifth Street and Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon in the 1200 block of Taylor Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was made Friday afternoon at West Fifth Street and Liberty Street. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was made Friday afternoon at Highway 78 and Park Avenue. A written warning was given.
A traffic stop was made Friday evening in the 2700 block of Highway 38. A written warning was given.
A traffic stop was made Friday evening I the 2400 block of Park Avenue . A written warning was given.
A traffic stop was made Saturday morning at Box Car Road and Stewart Road.
A traffic stop was made at 21st Street and North Hilltop Road.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 100 block of East First Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning on Highway 22. A citation was issued.
ASSAULT
An assault was reported Friday afternoon in the 100 block of Muscatine Street.
FIGHT IN PROGRESS
A fight was reported Friday night in the 1400 block of Grandview Avenue. An arrest was made.
DRUGS
A drug offense was reported Friday afternoon in the 2700 block of Spinning Wheel Court. Officers responded.
A drug violation was reported Friday night in the 100 block of South Houser Street. The situation was unfounded.
BURGLARY
A burglary was reported Friday afternoon in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
A burglary was reported Friday afternoon in the 100 block of East Seventh Street. A report was taken.
A burglary was reported Saturday morning in the 500 block of Culver Street. A report was taken.
FRAUD/FORGERY/IDENTITY THEFT
A case of fraud was reported Friday morning in the 1200 block of Kansas Street. An officer responded.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A case of criminal mischief was reported Friday morning in the 2000 block of Logan Street. A report was taken.
DOMESTIC
A domestic situation was reported Friday morning in the 700 block of North Clark Street. An arrest was made.
A domestic situation was reported Friday morning on Gas Lantern Square.
A domestic situation was reported Friday afternoon in the 600 block of Walnut Street.
A domestic situation was reported Friday evening in the 300 block of South Todds Ferry Road.
KEEP THE PEACE
A keep the peace call was received Friday morning in the 1700 block of Demorest Avenue. It was a civil matter.
WELFARE CHECK
A welfare check was requested Friday morning in the 600 block of North Clay Street.
FIRE/ILLEGAL BURN
An illegal burn was reported Friday afternoon in the 500 block of East 67th Street.
An illegal burn was reported Saturday morning in the 60 block of Debbie Avenue.
INTOXICATED PERSON
An intoxicated person was reported Friday night in the 1400 block of New Hampshire Street.
An intoxicated person was reported Saturday morning in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
DISTURBANCE/LOUD MUSIC
A disturbance was reported Friday night in the 1200 block of North Elm Street. A verbal warning was given.
A disturbance was reported Friday night at East Fifth Street and Sycamore.
A disturbance was reported Friday night in the 1000 block of North Elm Street.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
Suspicious activity was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 68 and Mitmann Road. Officers were unable to locate.
Suspicious activity was reported Friday afternoon in the 600 block of Park Avenue. An officer responded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.