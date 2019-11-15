The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center
Traffic accident
A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of Mulberry Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of West Fifth Street. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2900 block of Highway 27.
An animal accident was reported Thursday evening in the 3800 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Thursday night in the 1400 block of South Houser Street. The incident was documented.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at East 10th Street and Sycamore. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Clermont Drive and Tipton Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Bidwell Road and Isett Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Colony Drive and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 and Mulberry. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 3000 block of University Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 2700 block of Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 800 block of Cedar Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at East 11th Street and Orange Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at East 10th Street and Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Fletcher Avenue and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at East 11th Street and Mulberry Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of Park Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Sampson and Wisconsin. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Dewey Avenue and Oregon Street.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at 21st Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening at 250th Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening at Isett and Webster. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening in the 1800 block of North Mulberry Road. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening at East Fifth and Cedar. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night in the 2500 block of Highway 22. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night in the 100 block of East Third Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning in the 2600 block of 155th Street. An arrest was made.
Assault
An assault was reported Thursday afternoon in the 10000 block of Muscatine. The incident is under investigation.
Drug/narcotics
A drug violation was reported Thursday morning in the 900 block of Cedar Street.
Theft
A theft was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of Lucas Avenue. The incident was documented.
Fire – illegal burn
An illegal burn was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of East 10th Street.
Disturbance
A disturbance was reported Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
Warrant
A warrant was issued Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. An arrest was made.
