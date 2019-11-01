The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center
Traffic accidents
A personal injury accident was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and Tipton Road. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of Isett. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Highway 22. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 38 and Highway 61.The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 1700 block of 155th Street. The incident was documented.
Pursuit
A vehicle pursuit was reported Wednesday night at 41st Street and Stewart Road. An arrest was made.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 2000 block of Houser Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at First Avenue and Clay Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Underwood Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Sweetland Road. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at East Fifth Street and Iowa Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Summerfield and Summerset. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at 41st Street and Burlington Road. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at Highway 22 and Keokuk Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday night in the 600 block of North Elm Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Grandview Avenue and Warren Street. A warning was given.
Reckless driver
A reckless driver was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 22 and Highway 61.
A reckless driver was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Underwood Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported Wednesday night at 170th Street and Highway 38.
Fire alarm
A fire alarm was reported Wednesday morning in the 3400 block of Highway 61.
Drug/narcotics
A drug violation was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of West Madison Street. The incident was documented.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of East Fifth Street.
A burglary was reported Thursday morning in the 2000 block of Brynn Avenue.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Fairview Avenue. It was a civil matter.
Theft
A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of East Second Street. The incident was documented.
Disturbance
A disturbance was reported Wednesday morning in the 500 block of West Second Street. The report was unfounded.
A disturbance was reported Wednesday evening in the 1300 block of East Hinkeyville Drive. An officer responded.
Criminal mischief
Criminal mischief was reported Wednesday morning in the 100 block of South Sycamore Street. A report was taken.
Criminal mischief was reported Thursday morning in the 2900 block of Cedar Stret. An officer responded.
Harassment/obscene calls
Obscene calls were reported Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of East Seventh Street. An officer responded.
Gunshots
Gunshots were reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3100 block of Peartree Lane. An officer responded.
Gunshots were reported Wednesday night in the 4600 block of Crane Street. Officers were unable to locate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.