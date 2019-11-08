The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3500 block of Oakview Drive. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at West Seventh and North Clay. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday night at 172nd and Tucker Avenue. A citation was issued.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at West Fourth and North Elm. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 3600 block of Highway 61. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and 67th Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Oakview Drive. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and University Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at East Second and Oak Street. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening in the 2200 block of Isett Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday night at Lucas Street and Westwood Lane. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Debbie Avenue and Sampson Street. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Benham Avenue and Kansas Street. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Miles Avenue and Stewart Road. The subject was charged and released.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at 155th Street and North Isett Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 2600 block of 155th
School bus violation
A school bus violation was reported Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Colorado Street. An officer responded.
A school bus violation was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of North Miller Street. An officer responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Wednesday morning in the 600 block of East Sixth Street. The incident was documented.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of identity theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of North Tipton Road. An officer responded.
A case of identity theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 3600 block of West Park Avenue. The incident was documented.
Shoplifting
A shoplifting was reported Wednesday morning in the 800 block of Grandview Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
Theft
A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2400 block of Lutheran Drive. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1700 block of 205th Street.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2300 block of Lucas Road. An officer responded.
Harassment/obscene calls
An obscene call was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of Canon Avenue. An officer responded.
An obscene call was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of East Seventh Street.
Disturbance/loud noise
A disturbance was reported Wednesday evening in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. A verbal warning was given.
Warrant – check/serve/search
A warrant was served Wednesday night in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
