The call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
An arrest is merely an accusation. All suspects should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Traffic accidents
A personal injury accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 2700 block of Grandview Avenue.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 1900 block of Park Avenue.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at East Fourth Street and North Columbus Street.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday night in the 1300 block of Isett Avenue.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at East Second Street and Mulberry. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at 102nd Street and Lotus. An arrest was made.
Hit and run
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1400 block of Crees Street.
A hit and run accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Cranbrook Cross.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Sweetland Road. A written warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Logan Street and Stone Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Foster Street and Logan Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at North Calhoun and East Rainbow Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning ar East Eighth Street and Spring Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 200 block of West Pulliam Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening at West Eighth Street and Linn Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at North Division Street and West Gibson Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 700 block of Grandview Avenue. A citation was issued.
Reckless driver
A reckless driver was reported Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of Lotus Avenue.
Structure fire
A structure fire was reported Tuesday evening in the 300 block of Iowa Avenue.
Sexual abuse
A case of sexual abuse was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of East Ninth Street. The incident is under investigation.
Assault
A case of assault was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Logan Street. The incident is under investigation.
Drug/narcotics violation
A drug violation was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of Kindler Avenue.
A burglary was reported Tuesday evening in the 1400 block of North Port Drive. A report was taken.
Threats/phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of West Second Street.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. The incident is under investigation.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday morning in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Officers were unable to locate.
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Mulberry Avenue. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday evening in the 1300 block of Nicolaus Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported Wednesday morning in the 700 block of Park Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported Wednesday morning in the 700 block of Grandview Avenue.
Parking problem
A parking problem was reported Tuesday morning in the 800 block of East Seventh Street. A citation was issued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.