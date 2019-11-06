The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A personal injury accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Bancroft Avenue. Officers responded.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Park Drive and Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Grandview Avenue and South Houser Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at East Eighth Street and South Miller Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 600 block of North Elm Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at River Road and Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at East Third Street and Walnut Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at East Fifth Street and Poplar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2500 block of Houser Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening in the 2600 block of Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night in the 1000 block of Moscow Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at 170th Street and Highway 70. An arrest was made.
Warrant
A warrant was reported served Tuesday evening in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
Drugs narcotics
A drug case was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 5000 block of West Sixth Avenue. An officer responded.
Burglary in progress
A burglary was reported Tuesday night in the 900 block of Leroy Street.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Tuesday morning in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. The incident was documented.
Theft
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of River Road. The incident is under investigation.
A theft was reported Tuesday night in the 500 block of Lake Park Boulevard. An officer responded.
DNR call – weapons poaching
A case of poaching was reported Tuesday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.
A case of poaching was reported Wednesday morning in the 2100 block of Cedar Street. It was unfounded.
Threats – phone extortion
A threatening phone call was reported Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Bandag Drive. An officer responded.
Harassment – obscene call
An obscene phone call was reported Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of Devitt Avenue. An officer responded.
An obscene phone call was reported Tuesday evening at East Fifth Street and Walnut Street.
Fraud forgery identity theft
A case of identity theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Cedar Street.
A case of identity theft was reported Tuesday evening in the 600 block of Spruce. The incident was documented.
Fire department investigation
A fire investigation was reported Tuesday morning in the 1900 block of 155th Street.
A fire investigation was reported Tuesday evening in the 100 block of West Third Street.
Death investigation – body found
A body was reported found Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of Mulberry Avenue.
