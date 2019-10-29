The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. An officer responded.
A hit and run accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 400 block of East Seventh Street. An arrest was made.
A property damage accident was reported Monday evening at Cedar Street and Houser Street. The incident was documented.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1900 block of Highway 22. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at 255th Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Second Avenue and Highway 61. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 300 block of Oak Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at East Fourth Street and North Columbus Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Barry Avenue and Leroy Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Logan Street and Stone Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at 104th Street and Highway 38. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at Highway 22 and the Scott County Line. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Bidwell Road and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
Reckless driver
A reckless driver was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 22 and Highway 70.
Accident – animal
An accident involving an animal was reported Monday morning in the 5000 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.
Fire – structure
A structure fire was reported Monday morning in the 200 block of East Clay.
Fire-non-structure
A non-structure fire was reported Tuesday morning in the 100 block of West Second Street.
Assault
An assault was reported Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Linn Street. An officer responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Monday morning in the 100 block of East Fourth Street. The incident is under investigation.
A theft was reported Monday night in the 1800 block of Logan Street.
Shoplifting
A shoplifting incident was reported Monday in the 1300 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.
Stolen/recovered vehicle
A stolen vehicle was reported Monday afternoon in the 3900 block of 160th Street. The incident was documented.
A stolen vehicle was reported Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of First Avenue. The incident was documented.
Gas drive-off
A gas drive-off was reported Monday afternoon in the 1100 block of Oregon Street. An officer responded.
Trespass
A case of trespass was reported Monday morning in the 1000 block of Newell Aveue. It was a civil matter.
Death investigation – body found
A body was reported found Monday morning in the 600 block of Liberty Street. Officers responded.
A body was reported found Monday night in the 2800 block of Musquota Road. It was referred to another agency.
City ordinance – nuisance violation
A nuisance violation was reported Monday morning in the 500 block of Cedar Street. An officer responded.
Disturbance
A disturbance was reported Monday morning in the 2000 block of Logan Street. An officer responded.
Gunshot
Gunshots were reported Tuesday morning in the 700 block of West Eighth Street. The report was unfounded.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of Underwood Avenue. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity was reported Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Cleveland Street. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Muscatine Street. An officer was unable to locate.
