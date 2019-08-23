The Center for Search & Investigation for Missing Children is seeking public assistance in locating Autum Blieu, a 16-year-old female, who was last seen on August 17 in Walcott, Iowa.

Blieu is described as 5-foot, 3-inches and 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is a beloved daughter whose friends and family members are pleading with the public to help bring her home.

If anyone has information leading to Autum’s location, please contact the Walcott Police Department at  563-284-6672 or missing children regional director Ang Ting at 414-949-5073 or chuli.cfsi.wi@gmail.com.

