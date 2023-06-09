The pop machine in Musser Park was tipped over Monday evening. City of Muscatine Communications Director Kevin Jenison said it would be up to the vendor if the machine is repaired or replaced. There is no word on when the machine will be back. No other vandalism was reported at the park. Last fall a pop machine was turned over in Riverside Park, and last winter the bathrooms in Riverside Park were closed because of damage. Jenison said vandalism was a problem throughout the city and said that precautions were taken against it, but he said in many cases, it is just something that has to be dealt with in public areas.