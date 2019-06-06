WAPELLO — Area landowners are invited to attend the Great Rivers Alliance Invasive Species Field Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 13, at Port Louisa Wildlife Refuge, 10728 County Road X61, Wapello.

The event is free and open to the public. All participants that RSVP by Tuesday, June 11, will receive a free sack lunch at no cost.

Topics will include invasive species identification and control, reed canary grass control, forest stand management, floodplain wildlife habitat, landowner resources and more. Presentations will be given by the Department of Natural Resources, The Nature Conservancy, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Johnson County Secondary Road Department and Muscatine Soil and Water Conservation District.

Registration will open at 8:30 a.m. with light refreshments provided. Please RSVP by Tuesday, June 11, to Hannah by emailing hannah.howard@tnc.org or calling 319-726-3041.

