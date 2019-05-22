MUSCATINE — Iowa Avenue will be closed beginning today, Thursday, May 23, from 7th Street to 8th Street as KE Flatwork Inc., mills the pavement as part of Phase 4B of the West Hill Sewer Separation Project.
Barricades were placed on Iowa Avenue on Wednesday along with no parking notices.
This area of Iowa Avenue is expected to be closed until July 3 or until work is completed.
The 8th Street closure, which currently extends from Cedar Street to Iowa Avenue, will also be extended to just east of the intersection with Chestnut Street, according to city project managers as the 100 block of West 8th Street will also be milled.
Work on sanitary sewer and pavement replacement will begin next week on the Iowa Avenue intersection with 8th Street and on Iowa Avenue south to the #7 Alley. Work on Iowa Avenue is scheduled to be wrapped up by July 3 with work then moving west on 8th Street from the Iowa Avenue intersection.
KMA Excavating Inc., is wrapping up underground work on the first section of the Phase 4B project which included the 100 and 200 blocks of East 8th Street and the 700 block of Chestnut. KE Flatwork Inc. expects to begin preparing those sections for repaving as early as next week starting with the 200 block of East 8th Street. All work in this section is scheduled to be completed by July 3.
