PPE could be next for UTHS in East Moline

“That’s one of the things they are recommending right now is that if you open up you have PPE for your students and your faculty members available. It’s one the recommendations as it stands right now that you have that stuff readily available.”

There is some silver lining currently to that directive from the CDC currently.

“They haven’t gotten into the exact guidance yet,” Morrow said in response to a query if leaders expect enough PPE for each student and teacher.

“The IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) has yet to issue direct guidance,” Morrow said. “We really need that to help establish the most appropriate course.”

In addition, the state needs to be in Phase 4 of Governor Pritzker’s reopening plan for school to open in the fall. The state is currently in Phase 2, he noted.

For now, the district is dealing with the big question of how do you bring people back this fall as well as what PPE will be required and how do you safely handle students.

“Do you check temperatures of all students and all of your employees coming in?” Morrow wondered. “Every school is trying to figure that out right now.”