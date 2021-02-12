Prep report: Columbus falls in postseason opener

Boys basketball

Winfield-Mount Union 58, Columbus 45: For a half Friday night, Columbus played even with a Winfield-Mount Union team that beat it by 30 earlier in the season.

A third-quarter offensive explosion by the Wolves, however, ended Columbus' season in the 1A postseason opener for both teams.

Columbus (1-17) matched WMU 7-7 through the first quarter and 19-19 at halftime.

The upset hopes came crashing down, however, when the Wolves (9-9) outscored Columbus 21-7 in the third quarter.

Holy Trinity 54, Louisa-Muscatine 39: The Falcons dropped their final game of the regular season Friday night, falling to Holy Trinity Catholic in an SEISC crossover game.

L-M (8-12) will next take the court Monday for its Class 2A postseason opener against Mediapolis at 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0