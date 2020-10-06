Prep report: Columbus sweeps Hillcrest

Volleyball

Columbus sweeps Hillcrest: On the strength of 14 kills from senior Olivia Carrier, Columbus beat SEISC foe Hillcrest Academy in straight sets, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18.

The win moves Columbus to 9-12 on the season and gives the Wildcats back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Carrier also had five of Columbus' 11 aces on the night. Jobie Lekwa and Sera Vela shared the passing duties for Columbus, with Lekwa finishing with 13 assists and Vela 11. Lekwa also had two blocks.

Michelle Diaz chipped in six kills and a pair of blocks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0