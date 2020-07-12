PREP REPORT: Comets thump Regina for seventh straight win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Softball

Comets continue impressive streak: Since a 4-3 loss to Wilton on June 22, the West Liberty softball team has not only gone 7-0 in the time since, they've outscored their opponents 77-3 during that span.

The latest lopsided outcome came against Regina Catholic in West Liberty on Saturday, a contest that ended in a 10-0 win for the Comets.

It didn't take long for the West Liberty offense to get going, as they scored half of their runs in the first two innings of play.

The Comets (12-1, 10-1 RVC South) scored once in the middle three innings, but a four-run sixth would seal it.

West Liberty starts postseason play on July 15. The Comets will host Camanche at 7 p.m. for the Class 3A Region 8 quarterfinal.

Baseball

Wapello's season ends at the hands of New London: What was just a 2-0 game after two innings of play turned into a 12-0 rout by New London over Wapello in the first round of Class 1A Substate 4 first round play on Saturday.

The Tigers (13-3) had 11 runs cross the plate over innings three and four, propelling them to the win.