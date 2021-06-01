Prep report: Durant girls golf ninth after first round at state

Girls golf

Durant ninth after first round: Led by a 93 from Belle Rockow, the Durant girls golf team ended the first day of the Class 1A state golf tournament in ninth place.

The Wildcats' score of 414 at Ames Golf & Country Club left them 19 shots out of the top 5 heading into the second and final round. Bishop Garrigan led the team standings with a 342.

Edgewood-Colesburg's Madeline Streicher and Lynnville-Sully's Greenlee Smock share the individual lead after shooting matching 77s Tuesday.

Karissa Hoon added a 104 and Emily Huston a 105 for Durant.

Baseball

Louisa-Muscatine 5, Hillcrest 4: Louisa-Muscatine bounced back from its first loss of the season with a come-from-behind win over Hilllcrest on Tuesday.

The Falcons (2-1) surrendered four runs in the fourth inning as Hillcrest broke a scoreless tie. They responded, however, coring three in the top of the fifth and two more in the seventh to defeat the Ravens (0-2).

