AMES — Everyone is chasing Grundy Center High School freshman Judd Jirovsky after the opening round of the Class 2A state golf tournament at Coldwater Links on Monday.

That includes Durant's Collier Rockow.

The junior fired a 4-over par 75 to be in a tied for fourth logjam with 10 others heading into Tuesday's final 18 holes. Jirovsky carded an 8-under 63 to lead by eight shots.

No one else broke even.

Rockow started on the back-nine and opened with three bogeys on a pair of Par-3s and a Par-4. He rebounded with a birdie on the Par-4 17th, one of only two others to birdie that hole on the day.

He played the front-nine also at 2-over, with a birdie on No. 3 sandwiched between a double bogey on No. 1 and a bogey on No. 4. He closed his round with five consecutive pars.

At the Class 1A tournament held at Ames Golf and Country Club, Wapello sits in sixth out of 10 teams in the standings with a 340, but there isn't much separation.

CAM-Anita leads after the first day with a 340, but every team is within 12 shots of first.

Casey Short paced the Indians with a plus-11 82 as his card featured three double bogeys, five bogeys and 10 pars to sit in a tie for 14th on the individual leaderboard. Zach Harbison and Cooper Garrison shot a plus-14 and are tied for 25th.

Dawson Tipps rounded out Wapello's low-four with a plus-17 88. Second round play in 1A and 2A will begin at 9 a.m. off both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees.