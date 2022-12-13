PREP REPORT: L-M hoops take losses; Falcon bowlers win at Sigourney

LETTS — The Louisa-Muscatine High School boys basketball team lost its Southeast Iowa Super Conference home crossover game in Letts, dropping a 53-46 decision to Mediapolis.

L-M (2-4) was led by Ty Northrup, who had 23 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Xander Bieri added a double-double with a dozen points and 10 rebounds and Braedyn Van Auken chipped in six points and tied Bieri for the team-high in rebounds with 10 boards.

Mediapolis (3-2) grabbed a 15-8 lead after one quarter, and that proved to be the difference as the sides each scored eight in the second, 12 in the third and 18 in the fourth.

Girls basketball

L-M’s win streak comes to a halt: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons’ two-game win streak came to an end in their Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover game at Louisa-Muscatine High School, where Class 2A No. 11 Mediapolis scored a dominating 61-18 win.

Louisa-Muscatine (3-4) fell behind 20-2 by the end of the first quarter. Payton Bush led Mediapois (4-1) with a game-high 20 points.

During the L-M win streak, McKenzie Kissell emerged as L-M’s go-to scorer with 16 points in both.

Bowling

Boys, girls teams collect wins for Falcons: The boys and girls bowling teams for Louisa-Muscatine both took first place at the four-team Savage Invitational, hosted by Sigourney at Keokuk County Bowl.

The girls team won in convincing fashion, posting a winning score of 2504 well ahead of second-place Siourgney’s 1474. Four L-M girls posted two-game series scores of over 300, led by Kamryn Taylor (327) and Molly Bramble (371).

On the boys side, the competition was much closer, but L-M prevailed with a score of 2889. Sigourney-Keota was second (2632). Keaton Bieri had the meet-best two-game series of 489. Allen Stauffer was second with a 439.