PREP REPORT: L-M makes short work of Pekin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Softball

Louisa-Muscatine 12, Pekin 0 (3 innings): Hailey Sanders came one out away from throwing no-hitters on back-to-back nights as the Falcons cruised to their second straight 12-0 win.

A two-out single in the third broke up Sanders' no-hit bid.

Hailey Sanders also had two hits and a pair of RBIs at the plate. Kylee Sanders had two doubles among three hits, driving in four runs, and McKenna Hohenadel had a three-run home run in the Falcons' nine-run first inning.

The win moves L-M to 11-1 on the season.

Wapello 5, Lone Tree 4: Wapello took the lead with a pair of runs in the fourth inning and went ahead to stay with two more in the fifth in Tuesday's win over Lone Tree.

The Arrows improve to 9-4 on the season after tallying their fourth straight win

Baseball

Lone Tree 6, Wapello 4: A three-run second inning staked Wapello to a lead it held until the bottom of the sixth inning. It wasn't enough, however, as Lone Tree scored three times in that frame to take the win Tuesday.