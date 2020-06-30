PREP REPORT: L-M makes short work of Pekin

Softball
Louisa-Muscatine 12, Pekin 0 (3 innings): Hailey Sanders came one out away from throwing no-hitters on back-to-back nights as the Falcons cruised to their second straight 12-0 win.
A two-out single in the third broke up Sanders' no-hit bid.
Hailey Sanders also had two hits and a pair of RBIs at the plate. Kylee Sanders had two doubles among three hits, driving in four runs, and McKenna Hohenadel had a three-run home run in the Falcons' nine-run first inning.
The win moves L-M to 11-1 on the season.
Wapello 5, Lone Tree 4: Wapello took the lead with a pair of runs in the fourth inning and went ahead to stay with two more in the fifth in Tuesday's win over Lone Tree.
The Arrows improve to 9-4 on the season after tallying their fourth straight win
Baseball
Lone Tree 6, Wapello 4: A three-run second inning staked Wapello to a lead it held until the bottom of the sixth inning. It wasn't enough, however, as Lone Tree scored three times in that frame to take the win Tuesday.
Reliever Daniel Meeker, who took the loss on the mound, had much more luck at the plate, leading Wapello with two hits and two RBIs, both coming on a single in his team's big second inning.
Aiden Housman also tallied a double, an RBI and a run scored for Wapello.
