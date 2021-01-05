Prep report: L-M snaps two-game skid

Girls basketball

Louisa-Muscatine 69, Mediapolis 56: Louisa-Muscatine entered Tuesday's game on a two game losing streak; its opponents from Mediapolis had a two-game winning streak.

By the time the game ended Tuesday, the momentum had reversed.

Led by 20 points from Kylee Sanders and 19 from Kaylee Corbin, the Falcons outscored the Bulldogs 19-4 in the fourth quarter to grab their fifth win of the season Tuesday.

Hanna McConnaha added 10 points and Raegan Downing nine for L-M (5-3).

Hallie Mohr led Mediapolis (5-3) with 26 points.

Holy Trinity Catholic 51, Wapello 46: Sammy Ewart scored 16 points and Serah Shafer chipped in 12 but it wasn't enough to keep the Arrows from suffering their fourth straight defeat Tuesday.

Holy Trinity (3-8) was led by Raquel Schneider's 14 points.

Wapello (2-6) was tied with Holy Trinity 24-24 at halftime and led with two minutes left in the third quarter. The Arrows were outscored 8-0 over the last two minutes of the third quarter and the first two minutes of the fourth quarter and Holy Trinity held on from there.

Boys bowling