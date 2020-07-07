PREP REPORT: L-M softball routs Hillcrest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Softball

Louisa-Muscatine 12, Hillcrest 2: Louisa-Muscatine tallied at least two runs in each of its four innings at the plate, steadily pulling away from Hillcrest for a five-inning win Tuesday.

Mallory Mashek had two hits and two RBIs, one of eight Falcons to knock in a run during the contest. Mae Cox had a double among her two hits for L-M.

Mashek's first RBI got L-M on the board in the first with a bases-loaded single after Hillcrest's Leah Bontrager walked three of the first four Falcons to step to the plate.

Anamosa 9, Wilton 7: Anamosa broke a scoreless tie with seven runs in the fourth inning and Wilton's comeback attempt fell short Tuesday.

A two-out error in the fourth opened the floodgates, costing Wilton starter Mila Johnson a chance to get out of the inning with just one run scoring. A double, followed by back-to-back home runs gave Anamosa a lead it would not surrender.

Wilton tried to claw its way back, scoring seven times in the fourth through sixth innings. Taylor Garvin led the way offensively with two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Mallory Lange added two hits and an RBI, and Peyton Souhrada had a double and an RBI for Wilton.

