Prep report: Maquoketa races past West Liberty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Maquoketa had yet to open play this year because of a positive COVID-19 test in the program ahead of the season opener two weeks ago.

The Cardinals took out any frustrations they might have had on West Liberty, scoring on three first-half possessions and romping past the the Comets 27-6 in the District opener.

West Liberty star running back Jahsiah Galvan eventually got the Comets on the scoreboard with a 24-yard fourth quarter touchdown run, but it was too little, too late to keep the Comets (2-1) from suffering their first loss of the season.

Kannon Coakley scored on touchdown runs of 2 and 8 yards in the first half and Connor Becker also punched it in from 2 yards out to stake Maquoketa to a 20-0 halftime lead. Another rushing touchdown increased the advantage to 27-0 before Galvan answered.

Sigourney-Keota 41, Louisa-Muscatine 0: Fifth-ranked Sigourney-Keota made certain Louisa-Muscatine wasn't going to pull of the upset in the 1A district opener, romping past the Falcons on Friday.

The loss drops L-M to 0-3 on the season.