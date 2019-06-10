Baseball

Wilton 6-4, Durant 1-0: Class 2A No. 1 ranked Wilton earned the sweep of Durant on Monday night.

Brock Hartley hit a three-run home run to power the Game 1 victory for the Beavers.

Softball

Wilton 3-1, Durant 2-2: Class 2A No. 8 Wilton knocked off No. 2-ranked Durant in the opener, but the Wildcats bounced back to win the nightcap in nine innings.

In Game 1, Kortney Drake and Chloe Wells delivered run-scoring singles in the fifth inning as the Beavers overcame a 2-1 deficit on the way to the win.

Louisa-Muscatine 15, Winfield-Mount Union 0: Kylee Sanders four hits and Mckenna Hohenadel had four RBIs as L-M routed Winfield-Mount Union on Monday.

Hailey Sanders, Kylee Sanders and Lily Fischer combined on a no-hitter for L-M (13-1).

