SOLON — Game one of the Nick Zumsande era was a success for Muscatine High School's baseball team.

The Muskies clipped Solon 5-3 in the season-opener on Tuesday night to give their first-year coach a win. It marks the third straight season they have kicked off the three-month campaign with a victory.

No stats or score by innings for Muscatine (1-0) were reported online.

Baseball

Louisa-Muscatine 13, Durant 10: The Falcons staved off a rally from the Wildcats in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday in Letts for their first win of the young season.

L-M (1-1) added to a 4-2 lead after three-and-a-half innings with a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth. It added two insurance runs in the sixth that proved to be key.

After giving up that seven-spot, Durant (0-2) retaliated with a four-run fifth and was in the midst of a rally with four in the seventh, but couldn't add any more runs. In two games, the Wildcats have allowed a combined 29 runs.

Xander Bieri and Xavier Wheeler each paced L-M with three hits with Bieri driving in three. Max Volki added two hits, one of them being a double. Six different Falcon baserunners stole two bases.

Durant's Robbie Olsen notched three hits and drove in two while Connor Schwarz, Brady Meincke and Trey Ramer each had two hits. Jordon Kirchner drew three walks and recorded three RBIs.

Mediapolis 7, West Liberty 5: The Bulldogs rallied with a four-run top of the fifth to triumph over the Comets in a non-conference tussle on Tuesday in West Liberty.

Three runs in the first and two more in the second gave West Liberty (2-1) an early lead. Then, its offense went cold and was kept off the scoreboard the rest of the way.

Mediapolis crept back into it with a run in the third before the inning that put it ahead for good. No stats for the Comets were reported online.

Girls golf

Muskies wrap up season: Muscatine's two individual golfers Annie Zillig and Teagan McCarter each carded an 18-hole score under 130 at the Class 4A regional final at Pleasant Valley Golf Course in Iowa City.

Zillig fired a 113 and shot a 56 on the back nine. McCarter carded a 125 and shot one stroke better on the final nine holes.