For most of the spring, winning dual matches has been a rarity for the Muscatine High School boys and girls tennis teams.

And triumphing on the same day hasn't happened all season.

Until Thursday night.

The Muskie boys claimed five of the six singles matches to ignite them to a 7-2 victory over the Wildcats. Meanwhile, the Muscatine girls blanked North 9-0 and loss just one game in nine matches.

Jared Lopez dropped the first set at No. 3 singles for the Muscatine boys, then rallied to win the last two sets 6-2 and 1-0 (10-6). Ryan Kirkpatrick (No. 1 singles), Michael Henderson (No. 4), Dylan Randel (No. 5) and Jack Zorich (No. 6) all won in straight sets.

The Muskies won two of the three doubles matches.

The tandem of Olive Schmidt and Chelsea Carlson for the Muskie girls split the first two sets at No. 2 doubles before triumphing 1-0 (10-2) in the final set to complete the clean 9-for-9 sweep.

Boys soccer

Pleasant Valley 3, Muscatine 0: In a Class 4A top-16 showdown, it was the 15th-ranked Spartans shutout the 16th-ranked Muskies 3-0 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tussle at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

After starting off the season 5-1, Muscatine (6-3, 4-2 MAC) have lost two of its last three matches. Thursday was the first time this season it was held off the scoreboard.

No stats for the Muskies were reported online.

Girls soccer

West Liberty 1, Williamsburg 0 (6-5 PK's): The Comets went a perfect 6-for-6 in a penalty shootout to nab a thrilling victory against the Raiders on Thursday night.

It was a scoreless 80 minutes of regulation and 20 more minutes of two overtime periods. West Liberty (5-5) had four underclassmen take and convert penalty kicks in the shootout.

Tipton 5, Columbus 0: A hat trick from Tigers junior Carly Langenberg spurred them to a victory over the Wildcats on Thursday night.

Tipton found the back of the net three times in the opening half and two more in the final 40 minutes. Columbus (2-7) was shutout for the second straight match and lost their third straight.

Boys golf

Wapello 172, Lone Tree 226: Fueled by their low-four all carding under a 45, the Indians breezed by the Lions in a dual at Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club on Thursday night.

Matthew McGowan was the medalist with a nine-hole round of 40 while Cooper Garrison, Casey Short and Codder Malcolm all fired a 44.

Mid-Prairie 183, Louisa-Muscatine 207: The Golden Hawks had their scoring four all record nine-hole scores under 50 to claim a dual victory over the Falcons at Kalona Gold Course on Thursday night.

No scores were reported for L-M.