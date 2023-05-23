BETTENDORF — Muscatine High School's boys soccer team delivered the first blow against two-time defending state champion Pleasant Valley on Monday night.

It just couldn't land the knockout.

PV senior Braden Simmons scored the Spartans only goal in regulation and then in a penalty kick shootout found the net on the fourth-and-deciding attempt that allowed PV to slip past the Muskies 2-1 in a Class 4A substate semifinal match at Bettendorf’s TouVelle Stadium.

"This is what a substate match is supposed to be like," Spartans coach Wayne Ward said. "Muscatine has some excellent seniors who have given me nightmares for a long time and I knew they would be at their best. It was a fistfight until the end."

The teams battled through a scoreless first half before junior forward Parker Green in traffic in front of the goal knocked a shot home to give the Muskies a 1-0 lead with 37 minutes, 36 seconds remaining in regulation.

Muscatine didn’t have much time to celebrate.

Simmons answered the Muskies’ goal with 34:16 left in regulation, forging a 1-1 tie that lasted through both 10-minute overtime sessions and forced the match-deciding shootout.

"It was two teams playing at a very high level, going back and forth," Muscatine coach Jose Varela said. "We came out and played the game the way we wanted to play, stuck to our plan and played to the best of our ability against another good team. It is hard to lose, but I am so proud of my team."

The Muskies (11-5) forced the Spartans into an unusual spot.

Ward said the shootout victory marked the first time PV’s current coaching staff has had a team overcome a second-half deficit to win in a shootout situation.

Pleasant Valley (13-2) connected on each of its initial tries, with Henry Gannaway and Jack Reiter following Jeffery Rinker’s kick.

Drew Kurriger kept the Muskies alive, connecting on Muscatine’s third attempt before Simmons connected on what proved to be the deciding try in the best-of-five shootout.

Boys golf

Rockow, Wapello placed top-10 at state: Durant's Collier Rockow fired his second straight 75 to record a two-day total of a 8-over 150 to finish in a three-way tie for ninth at the Class 2A state meet held at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.

The junior kicked off his day on the back-nine with a birdie on the Par-5 14th, but then recorded four straight bogeys to finish his first few holes. He pocketed two more birdies on No. 1 and No. 4 before playing his last three holes at 3-over par.

Wapello placed sixth in the team race with a 678 over the two rounds. It was the first team in, slotted in ninth. It moved up three spots to record a higher finish than last spring.

Cooper Garrison shot five strokes better to be the low golfer in the Indians lineup. Casey Short (172), Zach Harbison (173) and Codder Malcolm (178) rounded out their scoring four.

Softball

Wilton 12-9, Durant 2-2: The Class 2A sixth-ranked Beavers dominated in their River Valley Conference sweep over the Wildcats to open the season on Monday.

Eight runs over the second and third innings combined pushed Wilton ahead 9-1 in the opener, then plated two more in the fourth and one in the fifth. Six early runs gave it a comfortable cushion in the nightcap as it cruised from there.

Charlotte Brown and Grace Madlock posted victories in the circle. Madlock drove in three runs in Game 2 and Kaylee Coss added two hits and two RBIs. Taylor Drayfahl, Hayley Madlock and Calli Langley joined Grace Madlock with two hits in the opener.

No stats were reported online for Durant.

West Liberty 15-12, West Branch 2-2: The Comets broke out the offense in their season-opening River Valley Conference doubleheader sweep over the Bears on Monday night.

Plating at least two runs in six straight innings put West Liberty in firm control of the opener, then it broke a tie game after one full inning in the nightcap with 11 unanswered runs.

No stats for the Comets were reported online.

Baseball

Iowa City Liberty 4-15, Muscatine 2-0: The Lightning broke a tie ball game in the opener with two in the sixth, then it blitzed the Muskies in the nightcap to record a sweep on Monday.

Muscatine's lone two runs on the night came in the top of the fourth and fifth frames of Game 1. No stats for the Muskies were reported online.

West Liberty 14-7, West Branch 0-2: Four innings of multiple runs over the course of two games pushed the Comets to a River Valley Conference sweep over the Bears.

In the opener, a six-run top of the first allowed West Liberty to lead wire-to-wire. It added two more in the second and erupted for five in the fourth. The nightcap featured a three-run third that broke a 1-1 tie to give the Comets the lead.

None of their stats were reported online.

Wilton 4-5, Durant 3-9: Six runs over the final three innings of Game 2 spurred the Wildcats to salvage a split versus the Beavers in a River Valley Conference tussle on Monday.

Durant led 3-1 in the nightcap, then erupted for four runs to take a commanding lead. Wilton got three of those runs back, but the Wildcats scored one run each in the last two frames.

Wilton scored all four runs in the bottom of the first in the opener and that was enough to take control and win. Durant started out on front 2-0, then added a run in the third, but couldn't add any more.

Casen Reid had three hits in the twinbill for the Beavers while Carter Hull and Mason Tyler roped two hits in Game 1. Landyn Putman struck out seven on the mound in the opener. Durant was paced by Isaac Nielsen's four RBIs in the nightcap.