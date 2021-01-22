Prep report: Muscatine trio reach girls state quarterfinals

North Cedar 64, West Liberty 35: Big success in the first and third quarters propelled the North Cedar Knights to the lopsided 64-35 River Valley Conference home victory on Friday evening.

The Knights (5-10) enjoyed a 17-4 advantage after the first quarter before settling for a 27-17 halftime lead as the Comets (1-10) cut into the margin a bit. However, North Cedar blew open the game in the third quarter with a 23-9 edge and cruised home from there to snap a four-game losing streak.

Northeast 42, Durant 31: The Northeast Rebels moved to 7-1 all-time against Durant, logging a 42-31 River Valley Conference victory on Friday night. The win moves the Rebels to 8-4 and dropped Durant to 2-12

Pekin 69, Louisa-Muscatine 31: The hosting Pekin Panthers moved their record to 14-1 and did so in impressive fashion in the 69-31 Southeast Iowa Superconference home rout.

The Panthers, 12-1 in the SEIC, jumped out to a 21-8 lead on the Falcons (7-8, 4-7 SEIC) after the first quarter and upped the advantage to 44-17 by halftime as they ran their winning streak to 12 games.

Girls basketball