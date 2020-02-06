Through eight matches in Thursday's wrestling dual, Marion appeared to have Muscatine on the ropes, leading the Muskies 24-21.
Muscatine lost only one match the rest of the way, topping Marion 49-28.
The Muskies then completed a sweep of their two duals at the Marion quadrangular by beating Burlington Notre Dame.
After a forfeit at 106 and a pin by 113-pounder Wesley Logan put Marion ahead in the opening dual, Muscatine came roaring back.
Garrett Head and Mason Crabtree picked up forfeit wins at 120 and 126 and, after Gaven Hiler pulled Marion back within five with a major decision win at 132 pounds, Carson Harder restarted the Muskie momentum with a major decision win of his own at 138 pounds.
Kuinton Middugh sealed the dual with a 1:30 pin at 145 pounds and Connor Beck tacked on a 3:23 pin at 152.
Early on the Muskies had grabbed a 15-0 lead off a decision win from Cedric Castillo at 160 pounds and pins from Tim Nimely (170) and Anthony Mathias (182). Togeh Deseh also picked up a pin for the Muskies at 285 pounds.
The win over Burlington Notre Dame was marked by nine total forfeits. Garrett head got the only contested win for the Muskies with a pin at 120 pounds.
Girls basketball
Louisa-Muscatine 56, Winfield-Mount Union 51, 2OT: Kylee Sanders scored 27 points and the Falcons grabbed a double-overtime SEISC win Thursday.
The win improved the Falcons to 11-9 and snapped a four-game losing streak.
Louisa-Muscatine trailed most of the second half but came back and took the lead in the final three minutes before the game went to overtime.
Kylee Sanders hit four of the Falcons' six 3-pointers on the night and went 9-15 from the free throw line. Hailey Sanders chipped in 13 points in the win.
Madie Anderson led Winfield-Mount Union (11-10) with 12 points.
Durant 52, North Cedar 40: Durant won its second straight game, beating North Cedar on Thursday.
The teams face off again in Durant's regular season finale Feb. 15.
The win improves Durant's record to 5-15. North Cedar fell to 1-19.
Mediapolis 43, Wapello 37: Wapello closed an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter down to four with a minute left but couldn't complete the comeback, falling to Mediapolis Thursday.
Eryka Dickey led Wapello with 12 points.
The Arrows scored just two points in the first quarter and were playing catch-up the rest of the game.
Wapello fell to 14-4 with the loss. Mediapolis improved to 19-1.
Boys basketball
Wapello 52, Mediapolis 51: Maddox Griffin scored 23 points and Wapello came back from being down one with a minute left to beat Mediapolis Tuesday.
Caden Thomas chipped in 14 points for the Indians, who trailed by two at halftime.
Wapello improves to 8-9 on the season.
