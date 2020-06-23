PREP REPORT: Muskie baseball drops pair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pleasant Valley kept Muscatine's early season struggles going Tuesday night, sweeping a doubleheader from the Muskies 4-0, 11-1.

The losses drop the Muskies, who have only played conference games thus far, to 1-5 on the season.

PV's wins moved it to 4-2 in the MAC, 4-4 overall.

Softball

Wilton 6, Iowa City Regina 2: Trailing 2-0 heading into the fifth inning, Wilton needed to get some offense going in its matchup with Iowa City Regina.

Boy did Wilton's bats deliver.

The Beavers started the fifth single, single, double, double, single and plated six runs in the inning, enough to top Regina on Tuesday.

Emily Coss and Chloe Wells each had two-run doubles, Mallory Lange had a run-scoring double as part of a three hit night, and Peyton Souhrada delivered an RBI single in the frame.

Seven of Wilton's 12 hits came in the inning.

Mila Johnson gave up two runs, one earned over four innings for Wilton. Grace Madlock threw three scoreless frames to finish off Regina.

The win kept Wilton a perfect 5-0 on the season.