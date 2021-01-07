Prep report: Muskies boys fail to make splash against Central

Boys swimming

Davenport Central 113, Muscatine 55: Dakota Dahlke totaled four second place finishes for Muscatine, but Davenport Central swept the varsity events to claim the win in the Mississippi Athletic Conference dual meet.

Dahlke was runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.47), the 500 yard freestyle (5:36.03) and swam on the second place 200 freestyle relay (1:38.47) and 400 freestyle relay (3:45.64). The 200 relay was one of two close calls for Muscatine, as the Muskies' quarter lost by less than a second.

The other belonged to Ryan Boeding, whose 22.10 in the 50 yard freestyle was second to Central's Max Wetteland (21.74). Boeding was also part of both second-place relays.

Alex Thurston took second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.68).

