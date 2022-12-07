PREP REPORT: Muskies dropped by Bett; Wilton's Kirkman becomes all-time leading scorer

All but six of Caden Wilkins’ game-high 24 points for Bettendorf came in the middle two quarters as Wilkins paced the Bulldogs to a Mississippi Athletic Conference win over the Muskie boys basketball team at Muscatine High School, 62-47.

Wilkins added nine rebounds and six assists for Bettendorf (2-1, 1-0 MAC). Jaden Tyler also reached double figures for the Bulldogs with 10 points.

Muscatine (0-2, 0-1 MAC) was led by Luke Wieskamp’s 14. Sam Emmert went for 11 in the loss.

Muscatine is on the road Friday at Clinton.

Wilton blows out Tipton as Kirkman hits milestone: Wilton was met with little resistance against the Tigers at Tipton Middle School. The Beavers took the River Valley Conference South varsity game, 95-53.

Kirkman, a senior committed to Division II Augustana University (S.D) went for 36 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals in the lopsided Wilton (2-0, 2-0 RVC South) win. Landyn Putman hit 7 of 10 3-pointers to finish with 23 points for the Beavers and Aidan Walker had 17 points, hitting half of his 14 shot attempts.

In the win, Kirkman surpassed 1,237 career points to establish a new standard for the program.

Tipton (0-4, 0-2 RVC South) trailed 45-29 at halftime.

Wilton is home for Iowa City Regina on Friday.

Columbus' losing skid to Pekin continues: The Wildcats succumbed to the Panthers at Columbus Community High School, losing at home to Pekin, 65-35, in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.

Columbus (1-4, 1-1 SEISC North) was led in scoring by Grant Watson, who finished with 14 points.

Since 2009, Pekin (2-1, 2-1 SEISC North) has won 24 games in a row between the teams.

The Wildcats are at WACO on Friday.

Wildcats topped by Regina: Despite a scoreless second quarter, Durant mounted a comeback bid that almost overtook the Regals at Iowa City Regina, but the Wildcats lost the River Valley Conference South Division game, 42-40.

Durant (0-3, 0-1 RVC South) led 13-8 after one quarter, but had the lead evaporate in the second as Regina (2-2, 1-2 RVC South) won the quarter 9-0.

The Wildcats are home for North Cedar on Thursday.

L-M gets win over Huskies: Louisa-Muscatine’s Braedyn Van Auke led all scorers in the Falcons’ win at Highland High School over the Huskies, 65-37.

Van Auke scored a game-high 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the double-double. Ty Northrup added 13 for L-M (2-2, 2-1 SEISC North).

Highland (0-4, 0-3 SEISC North) only had one player score in double figures in Nicolas Oriano, who had 12.

L-M takes on Hillcrest Academy on Friday at home.

Golden Hawks down Comets: West Liberty was taken out early and couldn’t recover at Mid-Prairie High School, losing to the Golden Hawks in River Valley Conference South Division play, 71-41.

West Liberty (1-3, 0-3 RVC South) fell behind by double digits after one quarter of play, 18-8.

Mid-Prairie (3-0, 1-0 RVC South) was led by Camron Pickard’s 20 points, one of three Golden Hawks to reach double figures in points.

Tipton visits West Liberty on Friday.

Girls basketball

Muskies fall to Bett: Bettendorf dropped the Muskies to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with a 56-27 home win at Bettendorf High School.

It's the fifth straight loss Muscatine has suffered to the Bulldogs (3-2, 2-1 MAC)

Muscatine's next game is Friday at home against Clinton.

West Liberty back to even: The Class 3A No. 15 Comets moved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the River Valley Conference South DIvision with a 55-50 win at Mid-Prairie High School.

West Liberty has now won eight of the last nine meetings between the sides dating back to January of 2019.

Amara Jones led Mid-Prairie (3-0, 1-0 RVC South) with 11 points.

West Liberty hosts Tipton on Friday.

Wildcats 12 better than Pekin: Columbus kept Pekin winless for the season by beating the Panthers, 42-30, at Columbus Community High School in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.

Sara Vela led the Wildcats (4-2, 3-1 SEISC North) with 18 points while Ariana Vergara added 11. Vela added seven rebounds and two steals. Aracely Garza led the team in rebounds with nine.

Pekin (0-5, 0-3 SEISC North) had won 14 straight meetings between the sides dating back to December of 2014.

Columbus is at WACO on Friday.

DeLong's effort not enough for Durant: Isabelle DeLong scored 17 of the Wildcats' total of 23 against River Valley Conference South Division counterpart Iowa City Regina.

Durant (0-3, 0-1 RVC South) lost the game at Class 2A eighth-ranked Regina, 78-23.

Morgan Miller led the Regals (4-1, 3-0 RVC South) with 26 points and Alli Clark added 20.

The Wildcats are home for North Cedar on Thursday.

Falcons take care of Highland: Louisa-Muscatine spent little behind behind on the scoreboard at HIghland High School, taking down the Huskies in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play, 41-35.

L-M (2-3, 1-3 SEISC North) out-scored Highland (x-x, x-x) in three of the four quarters, taking a 23-14 lead into the halftime locker room.

Sarah Burton scored 22 points for Highland, but no other Huskie had more than five.

The Falcons are home for Hillcrest Academy on Friday.

Wilton slides by Tigers: The Beavers edged Tipton at Tipton Middle School in River Valley Conference South Division action, 44-40.

Charlotte Brown went for 15 points and 10 rebounds for the double-double in the win for WIlton (3-2, 2-0 RVC South). Hayley Madlock added 12 points and six rebounds.

Tipton (0-4, 0-2 RVC South) trailed 39-30 at the end of the third, but was stopped short of completing a comeback despite winning the fourth quarter by a 10-5 margin.

The Beavers are at Class 2A eighth-ranked Iowa City Regina on Friday.

Boys wrestling

Dickey, Harbison, Helscher lead Indians' effort: Garret Dickey, Zach Harbison and Matthew Helscher all recorded pin falls over Burlington opponents, though Burlington won 63-18.

Wapello also fell to Fort Madison, 66-14.

Dickey and Helcher, along with lightweight Codder Malcom earned wins over Fort Madison.

Garret Dickey beat Fort Madison’s Hayden Woolever by 6-0 decision. Harbison won a 16-0 tech. fall over Calvin Johnson of Fort Madison in a match that didn’t see the second period. Malcom pinned Fort Madison’s Gavyn Siemens in 3 minutes, 24 seconds at 106.